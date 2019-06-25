US House Hosts Project Veritas Video Censored by Google

U.S. House Representative Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) uploaded the Project Veritas video to House.gov which exposes Google’s plans for election meddling in 2020 after YouTube banned the video.

The video can be seen here at Gohmert’s web site at House.gov.

A download link is also available when you click on the lower right of the video.

“Google should not be deciding whether content is important or trivial and they most assuredly should not be meddling in our election process. They need their immunity stripped,” Gohmert tweeted.

This is definitely a video that Google – and its partners in the media – don’t want you to see.

YouTube – which is owned by Google – deleted the video last night, and Reddit banned Project Veritas from its platform in response to the video’s publication.

Additionally, the mainstream media avoided covering the video which details devastating evidence from a Google whistleblower and undercover footage of a Google executive discussing how to algorithmically manipulate the 2020 presidential election.