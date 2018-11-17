US House Reverses 181-Year-Old-Rule To Appease Newly Elected Muslim

Image Credits: Lorie Shaull/flickr.

For 181 years, you haven’t been able to wear head coverings on the floor of the House of Representatives. Now, however, after the election of the first hijab-wearing Muslim representative, that’s about to be changed.

According to the New York Post, the election of Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar will put an end to a rule that was originally meant to differentiate Congress from British Parliament.

Parlimentarians had a tradition of wearing hats on the floor of Westminster. Given that we took up coffee as our national beverage (and even threw that dastardly tea over the sides of some ships in Boston Harbor) to let the British know how we felt about their institutions, banning hats only seemed to come naturally.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Globalists’ Latest Push: Mass Deportation ‘Morally Unacceptable,’ Amnesty is Necessary

Globalists’ Latest Push: Mass Deportation ‘Morally Unacceptable,’ Amnesty is Necessary

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Back to Tweeting About Migrant Caravans: ‘It Is All a BIG CON’

Trump Back to Tweeting About Migrant Caravans: ‘It Is All a BIG CON’

U.S. News
Comments

California Democrat Threatens “Nukes” If Americans Don’t Hand Over Their Guns

U.S. News
comments

White House Reacts To Jim Acosta Court Ruling

U.S. News
comments

Ancient Aliens Are Racist and Other Lefty Insanity

U.S. News
comments

Comments