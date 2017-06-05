US Intel Community Launches Face-ID Contest

The Facebook algorithm that auto-tags people in photographs might be slightly creepy, but also of interest to the intelligence community.

The IC’s research and development unit is hosting a new contest in search of the best facial recognition algorithms that can identify individuals in images taken from the “wild,” for example, sources such as security footage.

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity’s “Face Recognition Prize Challenge” seeks algorithms that can accurately and quickly match a photo found in passive footage to another of the same individual from a gallery, as well as systems that can verify, or match, two images of the same person while rejecting photos of other individuals. The most accurate search algorithm wins $25,000. The fastest wins $5,000, and the most accurate verification algorithm wins $20,000.

