US Intelligence Report Concludes China "Concealed The Extent Of The Coronavirus Outbreak"

A classified intelligence report submitted to the White House has concluded that China under reported the amount of coronavirus cases and deaths within its borders, and actively worked to conceal the severity of the outbreak.

Bloomberg News cited three officials familiar with the report, noting that

The officials asked not to be identified because the report is secret and declined to detail its contents. But the thrust, they said, is that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said the report concludes that China’s numbers are fake. The report was received by the White House last week, one of the officials said.

While it has been clear since January that China is lying about the virus, the western media, as well as the World Health Organisation has continued to parrot Chinese state media talking points.

U.S. intel report: "China has concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and deaths it’s suffered from the disease." I was saying this in January, while the WHO & the western media was busy amplifying Chinese fake news. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 1, 2020

January/Early February:

China couldn't possibly be lying about the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak, could they? Surely not. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 25, 2020

A top virologist who was involved in the response to SARS says he has visited Wuhan, China and believes that the coronavirus is “out of control.”https://t.co/tUZlbhfy2F — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 24, 2020

Coronavirus: It's time to shut down all flights out of Wuhan, China until we can figure out what the hell is going on. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 22, 2020

A top news organization in China, Caijing, had one of their articles banned by Beijing after it noted Chinese officials were significantly underreporting coronavirus confirmed cases and deaths. https://t.co/YxF02bYJPH — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 3, 2020

Johns Hopkins University data suggests that China has publicly reported only about 82,000 cases and 3,300 deaths. Those figures have already been eclipsed in Italy, Spain, France and the US.

China is now rescinding lockdown orders and reopening affected areas, despite underreporting cases of coronavirus, by omitting, for weeks, asymptomatic carriers, and repeatedly revised its methodology for counting.

Already, new clusters of coronavirus outbreaks are being reported in the country.

Earlier this week, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, slammed China over the concealed data, proclaiming that it misled scientists on the seriousness of the outbreak.

“I think the medical community interpreted the Chinese data as that this was serious but smaller than anyone expected,” she declared. “Because I think probably we were missing a significant amount of the data.”

Dr. Birx added that she and other experts felt they were seeing an outbreak comparable to SARS when reviewing the Chinese data. However, SARS only had 8,098 cases globally and 774 deaths, numbers that now seem hopelessly out of proportion compared to the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2003, The New York Times reported that China admitted to under-reporting the total number of SARS cases.

Responding to news of the new US intelligence report, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s state-run Global Times, declared that it is an attempt to divert attention from surging deaths in American and Europe.

“To fake the casualty data, which departments will be deployed? Who will implement the plan?,” Hu said, adding “It will involve many different departments in many places to get the total numbers. If one of them is faking once, they have to fake it all the time. The risk of screwing up could be very high.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has continually blasted China’s “intentional disinformation campaign,” and it is clear that the latest US intelligence report on China’s subterfuge dovetails with the British government’s outlook, with scientific advisors having estimated that things could be 40 times worse in China than the communist state admits.

“There is a disgusting disinformation campaign going on and it is unacceptable,” an anonymous government source told The Daily Mail last week. “They [the Chinese government] know they have got this badly wrong and rather than owning it they are spreading lies.” the source added.

Ever since the outbreak began in December, it has been acknowledged that China has been lying about the true numbers.

A scientific study out of the University of Southampton in the UK found that had China acted sooner to combat their coronavirus, then the further spread could have been almost entirely avoided, and it would not have become a global pandemic.

It has become clear that the first cases of the Chinese virus were reported in mid-late November and early December, with scientists even estimating that the first jump of the virus from animals to humans probably occurred in October in the city of Wuhan.

Instead of acting immediately, the Chinese government waited until January 23rd before issuing quarantine orders to the 11 million people living in Wuhan.

The communist state was also actively working to suppress and punish doctors and scientists who tried to get warnings out, and lied to the world by claiming there was “no evidence” of human-to-human transmission.

"Chinese laboratories identified a mystery virus as a highly infectious new pathogen by late December last year, but they were ordered to stop tests, destroy samples and suppress the news." U.S. media: Stop being mean to China!https://t.co/wj0VyMdmZJ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 19, 2020

China lied to the world 2 months ago in claiming there was "no evidence" of human-to-human transmission. Media: It's not China's fault, stop being mean to China. https://t.co/9RNGyopjy4 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 19, 2020

"Dropping the ball." They covered it up for a over month, brutally silenced whistleblowers, lied to the rest of the world and facilitated a geographic spread that would have been reduced by 95% if they'd been honest. That's quite the ball drop. https://t.co/NQEmJ3SYyE — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 19, 2020

