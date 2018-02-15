US Intelligence: Russia, China Developing "Destructive" Space Weapons

Within the next few years, Moscow and Beijing could possess “destructive” weapons for use in a potential space conflict, U.S intelligence agencies warned in a report on Tuesday.

The two United Nations Security Council members are pursuing “anti-satellite weapons as a means to reduce U.S. and allied military effectiveness,” the report said, reflecting input from organizations including the FBI, the CIA, and the National Security Agency.

Anti-satellite weapons, which include ballistic missiles, are designed to damage space-based systems. They are a major element of what is known as counterspace technology, or hardware and software that aim to hinder adversaries in outer space.

