US, Japan conduct air drills after North Korea issues Guam warning

Image Credits: Matt Cardy/Getty Images.

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Two U.S. B-1B bombers flew air drills with two Japanese F-15s southwest of the Korean peninsula Wednesday, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was watching the behavior of the United States before deciding whether to order a missile launch toward the U.S. territory of Guam.

The two U.S. bombers took off from Anderson Air Force Base on Guam to conduct the drills with the Japanese fighter jets near the Senkaku Islands, the Air Force said in a statement.

“These training flights with Japan demonstrate the solidarity and resolve we share with our allies to preserve peace and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific,” the Air Force said.

The U.S. often flies its bombers in the region as a show of force to North Korea and others. After North Korea threatened to launch missiles near Guam last week, U.S., Japanese and South Korean aircraft flew over the Korean peninsula.

Read more

Share
+1
Pin
Email
Shares 0

Related Articles

Top US general urges China to pressure North Korea

Top US general urges China to pressure North Korea

World at War
Comments
South Korean president: Seoul must be involved in any military decisions

South Korean president: Seoul must be involved in any military decisions

World at War
Comments

North Korea Backs Down from Guam Attack Plan

World at War
Comments

Guam Radio Stations Terrify Locals After Accidentally Broadcasting Nuclear-Threat Warning

World at War
Comments

Al Qaeda’s Propaganda Magazine Inspire Calls for Train Attacks in US, Europe

World at War
Comments

Comments