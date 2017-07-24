US, Japan talk cooperation against ‘large-scale’ cyberattacks

The United States and Japan said they recognize the need to cooperate against “large-scale” cyber threats, particularly those posed by botnets, at a recent bilateral meeting on cybersecurity.

The meeting, which represented the fifth joint U.S.-Japan cyber dialogue, took place in Tokyo late last week and explored areas where the two countries can further deepen information-sharing and cooperation to protect against and respond to cyberattacks, according to a joint statement released by the State Department on Monday.

In particular, officials from both countries discussed the need for cybersecurity cooperation between Japan’s National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to prepare for the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

In May, the Japanese government inked an agreement with DHS to join an information-sharing program called Automated Indicator Sharing that allows for the two-way exchange of cyber threat indicators.

