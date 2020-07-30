US Keeping Pressure on Iran Until it "Behaves Like a Normal Nation" - Pompeo

Image Credits: United States government work / Flickr.

The United States sanctions against Tehran were reimposed after President Donald Trump announced Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday that Washington expands its metal sanctions against Iran to cover 22 additional materials used in various Iranian programs.

“Today, the State Department is identifying 22 specific materials used in connection with Iran’s nuclear, military, or ballistic missile programs. Those who knowingly transfer such materials to Iran are now sanctionable pursuant to Section 1245 of the Iranian Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act,” Pompeo’s statement said.

Pompeo also noted that the IRGC’s construction firm and many of its subsidiaries remain sanctioned by the United Nations, claiming that “they were directly involved in the construction of the uranium enrichment site at Fordow”.

“As a result of this IRGC determination, any knowing transfer of certain materials, including graphite or raw or semi-finished metals, to or from Iran to be used in connection with the construction sector of Iran remains sanctionable”, his statement said.


In early July, Iran filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the impact of Washington’s sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, implying that not only country’s oil-dependent economy suffered a blow because of them, but also they undermine Iran’s efforts to tackle COVID-19.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani estimated economic damage done to the country by the US sanctions to about $50 billion.

Sanctions against Iran were re-imposed after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that envisaged Tehran scaling back its nuclear program in exchange to sanction relief. After Trump’s exit from the deal, Iran announced that it steps away from its nuclear commitments, noting, however, that the country’s nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful.


Alex Jones discusses Herman Cain’s death and how it’s being used to fit the Covid-19 narrative.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Pompeo Calls China's Consulate in Houston "Den of Spies"

Pompeo Calls China’s Consulate in Houston “Den of Spies”

World at War
Comments
Iranian Satellite Snaps Pics of US’s Largest Mideast Base

Iranian Satellite Snaps Pics of US’s Largest Mideast Base

World at War
Comments

Watch: Iran Test-Fires ‘Buried’ Ballistic Missiles in War Games

World at War
Comments

US to Pull 12,000 Troops Out of Germany

World at War
Comments

China’s New Assault Carrier May Launch Drones From Electromagnetic Catapult

World at War
Comments

Comments