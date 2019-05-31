US Marine Attacked While Patrolling Southern Border

Three individuals allegedly attacked a U.S. Marine on Wednesday while he patrolled California’s El Centro Sector of the southern border.

An official document detailing the incident was given to the Breitbart Border Team who say government officials will soon make a public announcement.

Sources say three unknown individuals opened the door of a Mobile Surveillance Camera (MSC) vehicle and attempted to pull the Marine out.

One man tried to grab the Marine’s firearm during the struggle, causing a shot to be fired which hit an infrared display unit on the dash of the vehicle.

Upon hearing the gunshot, the three individuals fled, but Border Patrol believes nobody was injured by the gunfire.

The Marine who was attacked was left to watch over the vehicle as another Marine and a Border Patrol agent worked on fixing an issue with the vehicle’s surveillance display.

Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene within minutes of the attack and found at least one of the individuals involved two miles away after a brief search.

CBP is leading an ongoing investigation into the event and the Pentagon is preparing a public statement.

This comes on the heels of another report claiming 15 armed cartel members approached a section of border wall being built near El Paso, Texas and threatened construction crews working on the project.

Below is a special report highlighting the increasingly out of control situation at America’s southern border.