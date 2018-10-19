US, Mexico Agree to Handle Migrant Caravan

Image Credits: Joachim Pietsch / Wiki.

U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on a plan to handle the approaching migrant caravan making their way up from Central America, a senior administration official told Fox News on Thursday.

Under the deal, which was developed over the course of several months, Mexico requested that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) establish shelters along its southern border with Central America, the official said.

Mexican Ambassador to the U.S. Geronimo Gutierrez elaborated on the request, during an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Moves Cruz Rally to Much Larger Venue After "Unprecedented" Demand

Trump Moves Cruz Rally to Much Larger Venue After “Unprecedented” Demand

Government
Comments
Former ICE Acting Director Blames Dems For Loopholes Allowing Illegals to Remain in US

Former ICE Acting Director Blames Dems For Loopholes Allowing Illegals to Remain in US

Government
Comments

Soros-Backed Operative Fired Over Alleged Attack on GOP Staffer

Government
comments

Feinstein: We’ll Reopen Kavanaugh Sex Misconduct Probe If Dems Take Senate

Government
comments

Watch: Ted Cruz Shuts Down Kavanaugh Heckler, ‘Thanks for expressing your First Amendment’

Government
comments

Comments