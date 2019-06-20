US Military Drone Shot Down by Missile - Official

Image Credits: Noorullah Shirzada/AFP/Getty Images.

A surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. military drone in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official told NBC News Thursday morning.

The U.S. official said a US RQ-4 Global Hawk drone was shot down in international airspace above the Strait of Hormuz. It was not in Iranian airspace. The official said they consider this to be an unprovoked attack.

ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images

The recently appointed chief of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, told Iranian state TV that the downing was “a clear message” to Washington.

Footage of what appears to be an Iranian ship approaching an oil tanker in the middle of the night may be just another layer of a Deep State False flag operation against Iran.


