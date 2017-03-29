US Military Member Dies Amid Fight Against ISIS

A member of the U.S. military died in Syria on Wednesday, according to a new report. The person, who was only identified as a “service member,” may have died from natural causes, U.S. Central Command said in a brief press release.

It was the second “non-combat related casualty” in as many months for a member of Operation Inherent Resolve, which was formed to “militarily defeat DA’ESH,” another name for the Islamic State group, which is more commonly known as ISIS.

The latest non-combat death came in Northern Syria, where U.S.-led coalition forces were battling ISIS fighters who said a nearby dam was expected to be breached soon, according to NBC News.

