US military members receive biggest pay bump since 2010

Image Credits: Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images.

Military members will see their paychecks rise by the largest percent increase since 2010 this week.

At the end of December, President Donald Trump, by way of executive order, mandated a 2.4% pay hike for uniformed service members and a 1.9% raise for federal workers. The Trump administration’s initial budget blueprint called for a 2.1% pay increase, while the House and Senate suggested the 2.4% figure, which was eventually adopted by the president.

In 2017, the Obama administration issued a 2.1% increase. This year’s raise will be the largest for the military since 2010, when wages jumped 3.4% under the previous administration.

The new pay increase went into effect on Jan. 1, however, this is the first full week that paychecks will reflect the higher amounts. The raise is in line with private sector wage growth, according to Militarybenefits.com.

