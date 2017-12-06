US Military on High Alert Ahead of Trump's Announcement to Move US Embassy to Jerusalem

The U.S. Military has deployed additional forces throughout the Middle East in advance of President Trump’s announcement that the US Embassy will be moved to Jerusalem in anticipation of widespread political unrest and even terror attacks.

Three “days of rage” are expected to take place across the region in response to the plan, prompting the U.S. Central Command to brush up on contingency plans and beef up security at American embassies across the Middle East.

Trump’s decision “is almost certain to provoke protests and potentially violent skirmishes at and near American government and facilities U.S. nationals own and operate in Israel and the occupied territories, the Middle East as a whole, and beyond,” reports The Drive. “The reported U.S. military moves make it clear that they are well aware of this fact.”

Islamist Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Trump that recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel was a “red line” for Muslims, while Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz said the plan would “constitute a flagrant provocation of Muslims”.

Newsweek reported the move “could inflame the Muslim world”. There are also reports that ISIS could be preparing retaliatory attacks.

As part of its planned backlash, Hamas has urged “the youth and the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank” to “respond with all means available to the US decision that harms our Jerusalem. Jerusalem is a red line and the resistance will not allow any desecration of it.”

Groups & people furious at Trump's plan to move US Embassy to Jerusalem. – Turkey's Islamist President Erdogan

– Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Azi

– ISIS

– Hamas

– Virtually the entire political left

– The mainstream media

– Muslims in general (#NotAllMuslims) — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 6, 2017

Under the US Military’s operating concept nicknamed Operation New Normal, details of which remain secret, procedures for dealing with “widespread global unrest” are on standby.

Special Marine Corps FAST units will be on hand to be deployed around the world to embassies and diplomatic posts. They will be armed with “.50 caliber M2 machine guns or 40mm Mk 19 automatic grenade launchers, as well as specialized riot control gear.”

“If the reaction to the U.S. government’s change in policy on Jerusalem proves to be too much for those teams to handle, the Marines also have dedicated crisis response elements for operations in Africa and the Middle East forward deployed in Rota, Spain and in Kuwait respectively,” writes Joseph Trevithick. “These Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces have MV-22B Osprey tilt-rotors and KC-130 aerial tankers to help rush additional personnel across those regions in an emergency.”

Special operations forces as well as “rapid response infantry companies” will also be on call to step in if needed, while the US Air Force will pre-position its aerial refueling tankers, amphibious ships and other surface vessels for maximum strategic readiness. Evacuation plans for American officials and citizens are also in place.

With the opposition against Trump’s imminent announcement building, the days ahead could turn out to be tumultuous.

