The US military are in the process of testing a new electromagnetic gun that can fire ammo at 4,500mph.

The Navy have developed a weapon that will use a ship’s self-generated power to fire at long-range targets.

This means that the electromagnetic railgun launcher uses electricity instead of chemical propellants.

Magnetic fields created by high electrical currents accelerate a sliding metal conductor, or armature, between two rails to launch projectiles at 4,500mph.

