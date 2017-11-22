US Navy Aircraft Carrying 11 Crashes In Pacific, 8 Recovered

Three people remained missing Wednesday after a U.S Navy plane crashed in the Philippine Sea shortly after takeoff from the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, as early indications point to some kind of engine failure as the cause of the mishap, multiple defense officials told Fox News.

Eight people who were on board the C-2 cargo plane were rescued in “good condition” by U.S. Navy helicopters, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy’s 7th fleet. The aircraft crashed about 575 miles southeast of Okinawa as it was heading from Japan to the aircraft carrier.

The Japanese military is assisting in the recovery of the three who remain missing. The eight personnel who were recovered were found less than an hour after the crash occurred. They are currently being treated on board the aircraft carrier.

