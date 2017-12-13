US Navy Reconnaissance Aircraft Sent Near North Korea To Detect SLBM: Report

The U.S. Navy reportedly launched a plane near the North Korea coast to spy and inspect signals of a possible submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), as reported by Channel A, a South Korean broadcasting company, Tuesday.

According to a report by Asia Times who quoted the report from Channel A, stated that the launching of the spy plane was a result of North Korea increasing their efforts in developing an SLBM fleet. The report also stated that South Korea are discussing to construct nuclear-powered hunter-killer submarines with the cooperation of U.S. in a bid to counter the threat from Pyongyang.

The report went on to say that, the reconnaissance aircraft which is named U.S. EP-3, was stationed in Japan. The aircraft recently went near the eastern coast of North Korea to check for signals of an impending missile launch from a North Korean submarine.

With regards to the above, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency, the Pentagon stated, Monday, that the U.S. was “well-postured” to confront a possible SLBM attack by North Korea.

Read more


Related Articles

Democrat Policies In New York Lead To Terrorism

Democrat Policies In New York Lead To Terrorism

World at War
Comments
NYC Under Attack As Trudeau Embraces Genital Mutilation & ISIS

NYC Under Attack As Trudeau Embraces Genital Mutilation & ISIS

World at War
Comments

South Korea conducts anti-terror drills ahead of Winter Games

World at War
Comments

North Korea Hacks Bitcoin Exchanges In Attempt To Steal Cryptocurrency

World at War
Comments

Putin orders withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria

World at War
Comments

Comments