US Navy Reconnaissance Aircraft Sent Near North Korea To Detect SLBM: Report

The U.S. Navy reportedly launched a plane near the North Korea coast to spy and inspect signals of a possible submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), as reported by Channel A, a South Korean broadcasting company, Tuesday.

According to a report by Asia Times who quoted the report from Channel A, stated that the launching of the spy plane was a result of North Korea increasing their efforts in developing an SLBM fleet. The report also stated that South Korea are discussing to construct nuclear-powered hunter-killer submarines with the cooperation of U.S. in a bid to counter the threat from Pyongyang.

The report went on to say that, the reconnaissance aircraft which is named U.S. EP-3, was stationed in Japan. The aircraft recently went near the eastern coast of North Korea to check for signals of an impending missile launch from a North Korean submarine.

With regards to the above, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency, the Pentagon stated, Monday, that the U.S. was “well-postured” to confront a possible SLBM attack by North Korea.

