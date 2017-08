The US staged their own terrifying show of might today by dropping giant bombs near the North Korean border – days after Kim Jong-un’s latest missile outrage.

Four US F-35B fighter jets joined two nuclear-ready US B-1B bombers and four South Korean F-15 fighter jets in the joint military operation over the troubled Korean Peninsula.

The exercise was designed to “strongly counter North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile tests and development of nuclear weapons,” a South Korean official told CNN.

