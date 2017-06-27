US official vows Russia & Iran ‘are responsible’ if Assad launches chemical weapons attack

Nikki Haley said on Twitter: “Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia and Iran who support him killing his own people.”

Her comments came as the White House revealed it had identified potential preparations by Assad’s regime for another chemical weapons attack on its people.

The US military believes the preparations are similar to those made before the April 4 chemical weapons attack in Syria – a claim Assad’s government has repeatedly denied.

The attack – which killed at least 87 people, including 30 children – escalated tensions between Washington and Russia, which has advisers in Syria aiding its close ally Assad.

