US Officially Withdraws From World Health Organisation

Image Credits: FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

The US has officially notified the United Nations that America is leaving the World Health Organisation, and the process will be completed one year from now on July 6 2021.

However, Joe Biden says that if elected President, he will reverse the decision.

The Trump administration started the formal process of leaving the WHO this week, following the President’s fierce criticism of the health body as being under the “total control” of China.

A WHO official told reporters Monday that “We have received reports that the US has submitted formal notification to the UN secretary general that it is withdrawing from WHO effective 6 July 2021.”

The US gives more than $450m per year to the WHO and currently owes the body $200m, according to reports.

Democrats used the announcement to bash Trump’s coronavirus response.

Senator Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the Senate foreign relations subcommittee said the development is “a huge win for China and a huge blow to the American people”.

Senator Robert Menendez, the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, charged that the move “leaves Americans sick & America alone.”

Joe Biden wrote “Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as president, I will rejoin the WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage.”

Meanwhile, the WHO itself stealthily updated a timeline on its website this week, admitting that China never reported its discovery of the coronavirus to the organisation, and that WHO officials learned about it independently when they were finally allowed to visit the country weeks after first requesting to do so.

Breitbart News reported that “The update came after Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) released an interim report on its investigation of China’s response after it discovered cases of the coronavirus in Wuhan.”

HFAC Lead Republican and China Task Force chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) said in a statement:

I’m glad to see the WHO and the Chinese Communist Party have both read my interim report on the origins of the pandemic and are finally admitting to the world the truth – the CCP never reported the virus outbreak to the WHO in violation of WHO regulations. The question now is whether the CCP will continue their false propaganda campaign that continues to claim they warned the world, or whether they will come clean and begin to work with the world health community to get to the bottom of this deadly pandemic.

Appearing on Fox News, McCaul charged that the WHO cares less about global health than it does about ‘appeasing China’:

McCaul says he has repeatedly tried to get information from the WHO about China’s response to coronavirus, but has been met with a brick wall constantly:

In May, scores of countries signed a resolution collectively calling for an independent investigation into the origin of the coronavirus and the reaction of the World Health Organisation.

The WHO has come under intense scrutiny for repeating Chinese claims in January that the virus was not contagious between humans. The body then complained that it was not invited to take part in China’s investigations of the outbreak.

As we highlighted repeatedly, the WHO blocked doctors from urging countries to impose border controls to stop the spread of coronavirus and repeatedly told countries not to close borders, despite this being proven to be an effective way of controlling the spread of the virus.

While not addressing the WHO specifically, President Trump posted several tweets Tuesday slamming the media and Democrats for not acknowledging improvements in the coronavirus situation:

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

New Docs: NIH Owns Half of Key Patent For Controversial COVID Vaccine

New Docs: NIH Owns Half of Key Patent For Controversial COVID Vaccine

Health
Comments
Prince Andrew's Cousin Says Ghislaine Maxwell Has 'Secret Video' Of Him

Prince Andrew’s Cousin Says Ghislaine Maxwell Has ‘Secret Video’ Of Him

World News
Comments

Does A Series Of “Mystery Explosions” Inside Iran Mean That The Next Big Middle East War Is About To Begin?

World News
comments

Like Animals, Humans Perk Up Their Ears When They Hear Interesting Sounds, Study Claims

Health
comments

Study: Desk-Based Jobs Offer Protection Against Poor Cognition in Later Life

Health
comments

Comments