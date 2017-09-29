US orders most staff to leave Cuba embassy after mysterious attacks

Image Credits: Wiki.

The United States has ordered about 60 percent of its staff and their families at the U.S. Embassy in Havana to leave amid mysterious health attacks on American diplomats, senior State Department officials said Friday.

The exits will leave just a skeletal staff remaining at the embassy, which was only recently reopened after former President Obama restored diplomatic relations.

A senior State Department official said that the U.S. would stop issuing visas in Cuba indefinitely, and would stop official delegation travel to the country.

The U.S. also issued a travel warning advising American citizens not to travel to Cuba, because of potential threats to their safety. The embassy will still provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Cuba, but many routine services will be unavailable as a result of the drawdown.

