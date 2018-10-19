US Pledges $300 Million in Aid to Iraqi Christians

Image Credits: Aris Messinis / Staff / Getty.

Programs to rebuild Iraqi Christian communities destroyed by Islamic State are being implemented with the support of $300 million from the United States. Approximately 40,000 Christians have returned home after escaping persecution at the hands of Islamic State.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is working with groups such as the Knights of Columbus to increase its efforts in northern Iraq, according to International Christian Concern.

Last October, Pence told a conference hosted by nonprofit In Defense of Christians that America “will work hand in hand with faith-based groups and private organizations to help those who are persecuted for their faith.”

