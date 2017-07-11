US, Qatar agree to counterterrorism plan amid diplomatic crisis

The United States and Qatar signed an agreement Tuesday outlining future efforts to disrupt terrorist financing, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson commending Qatar for being the first country to heed President Trump’s call on terrorism.

“Together, the United States and Qatar will do more to track down funding sources, will do more to collaborate and share information, and will do more to keep the region and our homeland safe,” Tillerson said during a joint press conference with the Qatari foreign minister.

“I applaud the leadership of his highness the emir of Qatar for being the first to respond to President Trump’s challenge at the Riyadh Summit to stop the funding of terrorism.”

Tillerson’s statement, which came during a trip to the region to help broker an end to the diplomatic crisis, appears to undercut the Saudi Arabia-led bloc’s reasons for cutting ties to Qatar, as well as Trump’s own criticisms of Doha.

Read more