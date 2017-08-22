US ramps up pressure on N. Korea with sanctions on Chinese, Russian companies

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced new sanctions on Chinese and Russian individuals and businesses accused of helping North Korea boost its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“Treasury will continue to increase pressure on North Korea by targeting those who support the advancement of nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and isolating them from the American financial system,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The 16 sanctioned entities are doing business with previously sanctioned companies and people, work in North Korea’s energy sector, help move North Korean workers to jobs abroad and allow the government to evade sanctions and access international financial markets, Treasury said.

