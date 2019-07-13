US regulator approves $5bn fine for Facebook - report

The US Federal Trade Commission has voted to approve a fine of about $5bn for Facebook over privacy violations, according to a report.

It comes after an FTC investigation into allegations that the social media platform inappropriately shared the information of 87 million users with Cambridge Analytica.

Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm, is now closed.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the vote was 3-2 along party lines, with Republicans in support and Democrats in opposition to the fine.

In most cases the Justice Department’s civil division will review settlements by the FTC but it is not clear how long this will take but it could be as early as next week.

