US Rejects Beijing's Resource Claims to South China Sea

Image Credits: Xinhua News Agency / Contributor / Getty.

The US has repeatedly criticised Beijing’s efforts to solidify its position in the South China Sea, regularly sending American warships to the region under the guise of freedom of navigation operations. China has time and again denounced these actions as provocations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has slammed Beijing’s claims to most of the South China Sea and its resources as completely “unlawful”. Pompeo added that the Asian country is trying to control the disputed waters by pursuing a “bullying” campaign.

“The United States champions a free and open Indo-Pacific. Today we are strengthening US policy in a vital, contentious part of that region – the South China Sea. We are making clear: Beijing’s claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful”, he said.

Pompeo elaborated further by saying that the US doesn’t accept China’s claims to waters and an exclusive economic zone beyond the 12-nautical mile (22 kilometres) range spanning from islands claimed by Beijing in the Spratly Islands group. The secretary of state went on to argue that the Asian state couldn’t claim ownership over territories such as the James Shoal, which is located in the direct vicinity of Malaysia, but is almost 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 kilometres) away from China’s coastline.

“There are clear cases where (China) is claiming sovereignty over areas that no country can lawfully claim”, the Department of State said in the official message accompanying Pompeo’s statement.

The contested areas of the South China Sea are claimed by five states, including China, with Beijing currently controlling most of them. China has been solidifying its position in the region by building military bases on the islands, which it insists are purely defensive.

The US, however, is trying to dispute the Chinese Navy’s dominance in the sea by regularly sending its destroyers and carriers there on freedom of navigation missions. Beijing has repeatedly denounced them as “provocations”, demanding that American vessels leave the waters and that Washington abandon the practice before tensions escalate further, albeit without success.


Alex Jones explains how the Wayfair scandal is a mockingbird distraction from what’s really happening.

We are in the FINAL HOURS of our 4th of July Super Sale! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Belgian Officials Discover Over 73 Percent of 'Migrant Children' Actually Adults

Belgian Officials Discover Over 73 Percent of ‘Migrant Children’ Actually Adults

Europewars Redirect
Comments
Taliban Attack on Afghan Spy Agency’s Office Kills 11

Taliban Attack on Afghan Spy Agency’s Office Kills 11

World at War
Comments

Moscow Feuds With Netherlands Over Decision to Bring Russia Before European Court of Human Rights Over MH17 Crash

World at War
Comments

Iran Vows Consequences for Anyone Involved in Nuclear Facility Blast

World at War
Comments

India Releases ‘Tik Tik – Made in India’ After Country Bans China-Made ‘TikTok’

World at War
Comments

Comments