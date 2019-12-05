US Sailor Opens Fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Killing Two

Two civilians were killed after a gun-wielding US sailor went on a shooting spree inside the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, prompting a brief lockdown of the base. The attacker took his own life after the rampage.

Three Department of Defense civilian workers were shot, and two of the victims succumbed to their injuries in the wake in the incident, officials at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam told media. The third injured staffer is in stable condition.

The base has identified the attacker as a US sailor, who apparently shot himself.

Security forces were called to respond to an active shooter situation that began unraveling around 2:30pm local time near the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

A heavy police presence, including armored vehicles, has been spotted outside the base.

“There is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice,” the 15th Wing of the US Air Force, based at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, wrote in a Facebook post, urging personnel to “stay safe.”

Six Honolulu Fire Department units with 22 responders were dispatched to the scene.

Hawaii News Now reported at the time, citing sources at the base, that of the three wounded, two were taken to hospitals in critical condition.


