US Sailor Opens Fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Killing Two

Two civilians were killed after a gun-wielding US sailor went on a shooting spree inside the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, prompting a brief lockdown of the base. The attacker took his own life after the rampage.

Three Department of Defense civilian workers were shot, and two of the victims succumbed to their injuries in the wake in the incident, officials at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam told media. The third injured staffer is in stable condition.

The base has identified the attacker as a US sailor, who apparently shot himself.

The sailor reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting themself. The incident took place this afternoon at the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2. The base is no longer in lockdown. #PearlHarbor — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Security forces were called to respond to an active shooter situation that began unraveling around 2:30pm local time near the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2.

A heavy police presence, including armored vehicles, has been spotted outside the base.

Armored HPD vehicle entering Makalapa gate pic.twitter.com/9ZDH8shtc4 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

Scene right now outside of Pearl Harbor, which has been locked down due to reports of an active shooter. Heavy police presence in the area. We will update you with the latest details on @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/mHbHmmasm8 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

“There is an active shooter on base, please seek a secure location until further notice,” the 15th Wing of the US Air Force, based at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, wrote in a Facebook post, urging personnel to “stay safe.”

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Six Honolulu Fire Department units with 22 responders were dispatched to the scene.

Capt. Scot Seguirant of the Honolulu Fire Department told CNN they are assisting, and have responded with six units and twenty-two personnel https://t.co/G8UfalP3Zq — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) December 5, 2019

Hawaii News Now reported at the time, citing sources at the base, that of the three wounded, two were taken to hospitals in critical condition.



