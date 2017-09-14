US sanctions Iranian nationals for cyberattacks against banks

Image Credits: Flickr.

The Trump administration on Thursday sanctioned seven Iranian nationals and an Iran-based computer security company for their role in cyberattacks targeting the U.S. financial system.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions on 11 entities and individuals for supporting Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and networks responsible for cyberattacks targeting the U.S. financial system.

The seven Iranian nationals added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctions list are the same ones indicted by the Justice Department in March 2016 for their role in coordinated cyberattacks against the U.S. financial sector between 2011 and 2013.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cast the new sanction as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to “take strong actions to counter Iran’s provocations.”

