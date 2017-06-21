US Satellites Detect Activity at North Korea Nuke Test Site

Unites States satellites have detected activity at a North Korean nuclear test site for the first time in several weeks, two officials told CNN.

The movement was detected near an entrance to an underground tunnel. U.S. officials are aware that the site can be used for an underground test, but can not yet tell if a sixth nuclear test is imminent. There is concern that the North may conduct a test during a Wednesday visit by senior Chinese diplomats and military officials.

The military options for the United States in case of a North Korean nuclear test have recently been updated, the officials told CNN, but it is still unclear if any action will be taken.

President Trump said in a Twitter message on Tuesday that although he appreciates “the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!”

