US satisfaction level at highest point since before 2016 election

Image Credits: Dan Scavino | Facebook.

Americans today are the most satisfied with the way things are going in the country since right before the 2016 election, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Thirty-seven percent of Americans said they were satisfied in May after North Korea announced it would dismantle its nuclear testing site and engage in diplomatic talks with President Trump. That number is up from 29 percent last month.

The same 37 percent satisfaction level was measured right before the November 2016 election, and 36 percent were satisfied right after President Trump’s State of the Union address in February.

Gallup has not registered a higher level of satisfaction since September, 2005, when it stood at 39 percent.

