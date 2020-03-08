Senator Kamala Harris Says She Endorses Joe Biden for President

Image Credits: Mark Makela / Stringer / Getty.

Earlier this week, two other Democratic presidential candidates, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, dropped out of the race prior to the Super Tuesday primaries and also endorsed Biden.

US Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said that she is endorsing Joe Biden for US President.

Harris took to Twitter to announce her decision.

This comes days after two other Democratic presidential candidates – the former Indiana city mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, quit the race ahead of Super Tuesday and also endorsed Joe Biden.

Another candidate, 70-year-old Elizabeth Warren, suspended her campaign on Thursday after a poor performance in the early contests and polls.

The so-called ‘mini-Super Tuesday’ is scheduled for 10 March, which is a series of six primaries and caucuses in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

