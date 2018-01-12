US Sends A Handful Of Stealth Bombers To The Pacific

The U.S. recently deployed three nuclear-capable stealth bombers to the Pacific, Pacific Air Forces public affairs revealed Wednesday evening.

The U.S. Air Force sent around 200 airmen and three B-2 Spirits to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to provide support for the U.S. Pacific Command’s Bomber Assurance and Deterrence mission.

The last time three B-2 bombers were deployed to Guam was in 2016; however, one nuclear-capable bomber made a long-range flight from its home base in Missouri to the U.S. territory in October of last year.

