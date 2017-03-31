US Senior Retired Military: Dems Scapegoating Gen. Flynn

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Infowars.com has obtained a copy of an email being circulated among retired U.S. senior military officers regarding his request to be granted immunity as a condition of his testimony from prosecution in exchange for his testimony before the House and Senate intelligence committees.

The body of the email is reproduced here without editing, except for clarifications added into the text with brackets. The email discussion appearing in parenthesis is in the original email.

A careful analysis of the email reveals a growing consensus among retired senior U.S. military that the Democrats are scapegoating Flynn as part of a Democratic Party partisan agenda to delegitimize the Trump presidency.

On Friday morning, President Trump tweeted, “Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!”

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

The email being circulated among retired senior U.S. military consists of the following eight points, produced here in their entirety: