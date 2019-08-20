US Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Says Her Pro-Trump Parents "Need Therapy"

Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. women’s soccer team co-captain and an avowed anti-Trumper, has now publicly insulted her parents over their support for the president.

Rapinoe sparked outrage after she started kneeling during the national anthem in solidarity with former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick back in 2016.

Three years later, leading up to the 2019 World Cup, she continued the anti-American protest, saying, “I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart. I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

“I feel like I’m a walking protest,” she added.

Her protests peaked during the World Cup and resulted in a Twitter feud with President Trump, who said, “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!​”

Now, in an interview with The Guardian on Saturday, the World Cup champion suggested her conservative parents “need therapy.”

When asked about her mother and father, Rapinoe said, “I’m very similar to how [my parents] are, even though I think my dad voted for Trump and I’ll say, ‘I don’t get it. How are you simultaneously as proud as punch of me, and watching Fox News all the time, [who are doing] takedowns of your daughter?’”

“That’s why I’m like: ‘You guys need to go to therapy,’” she added, as if supporting Trump is a sort of mental disorder.

The confused liberal soccer player said because her parents taught her “lessons about equality,” they “should be progressives.”

“Especially my mom – and I don’t get that they’re not. I’m always saying: ‘You guys should really be Democrats!’ But they’re not, so what’s happening?” she asked.

Despite their political differences, Rapinoe said she has a good relationship with her parents.

“I talk to my parents all the time, every day. And I feel like I have seen progress and growth,” she explained.

However, she seemed to hint that her parents could be racist or homophobic at times, saying, “I would love it if people understood you should never say racist things and be OK with gay people, or whatever it is. But, obviously, it doesn’t happen that quickly.”

The last comment is especially odd considering Rapinoe has been openly homosexual since college.

Apparently, when it comes to trashing President Trump, even family Rapinoe speaks with on a daily basis isn’t off limits.