US-South Korea Move Ahead With Missile Shield, China Seethes

The South Korea and U.S. alliance is moving ahead with deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system, a Department of Defense spokesperson has confirmed.

“Everything is progressing,” said Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Logan, a defense department spokesperson.

“We’ve got the intercept capability right now,” he said, alluding to two batteries of shield missiles already installed and operational.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. general is in China, ensuring lines of communication are open to avoid any miscalculations in the increasingly tense regional environment.

