US-South Korea Move Ahead With Missile Shield, China Seethes

Image Credits: NurPhoto .

The South Korea and U.S. alliance is moving ahead with deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system, a Department of Defense spokesperson has confirmed.

“Everything is progressing,” said Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Logan, a defense department spokesperson.

“We’ve got the intercept capability right now,” he said, alluding to two batteries of shield missiles already installed and operational.

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. general is in China, ensuring lines of communication are open to avoid any miscalculations in the increasingly tense regional environment.

