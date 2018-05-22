US Strategy In Afghanistan Shows Little Progress Despite Military Optimism, Finds Watchdog

President Donald Trump’s South Asia strategy has shown few signs of progress this quarter, a United States government watchdog report said Monday, despite public assertions by the U.S. military that Taliban militants were on the back foot.

An inspector general report said there had been few signs of significant progress by Afghan security forces and the Taliban continued to carry out deadly attacks.

“Available metrics showed few signs of progress, and during the quarter, the Taliban and the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria – Khorasan each launched high-profile attacks in Kabul that killed hundreds,” a statement accompanying the report said.

In August, Trump committed the U.S. to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan, dispatching an additional 3,000 troops to the nearly 17-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands of Afghan civilians.

