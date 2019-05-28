US Targets Chinese Surveillance as Trade War Becomes Tech War

China and America’s trade war looks more and more like a tech war, and the United States appears to be widening its focus on to another category of Chinese technology: surveillance.

The U.S. may put Chinese surveillance equipment company Hikvision on a blacklist that would limit its ability to acquire American components — expanding the tech rivalry between the countries and even bringing attention to the ways China monitors its own people.

Hikvision is one of the world’s largest makers of video surveillance products. If Washington goes ahead with the penalties, U.S. firms will be required to obtain a government license to sell equipment to Hikvision, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

