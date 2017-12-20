US tax reform breaks "global rules," EU claims

Image Credits: White House.

European finance say the United States’ big tax reform bill contains measures that would unfairly disadvantage European business and contravene global fair-taxation rules.

Last week, the finance ministers of Europe’s five biggest economies — Germany, France, the UK, Spain and Italy — wrote an anxious letter to their American colleague, US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, and copied it to all senior Republican politicians in the Congress and Senate.

“The United States is Europe’s single most important trade and investment partner,” the finance ministers wrote. “It is important that the U.S. government’s rights over domestic tax policy be exercised in a way that adheres with international obligations to which it has signed-up. The inclusion of certain less conventional international tax provisions could contravene the US’s double taxation treaties and may risk having a major distortive impact on international trade.”

Read more


Related Articles

WaPo Lies, Claims Alex Jones Said FBI Will Kill Trump

WaPo Lies, Claims Alex Jones Said FBI Will Kill Trump

Globalism
Comments
Immigrant lied about age in major case over illegals’ right to abortion

Immigrant lied about age in major case over illegals’ right to abortion

Globalism
Comments

Trump: Open Border, Not Climate, Is Security Threat

Globalism
Comments

Donald Trump Jr: Top Government Officials Conspiring Against President

Globalism
Comments

The Reason the Left Gives Communism a Pass

Globalism
Comments

Comments