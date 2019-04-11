US to Deploy Missile Interceptors in Romania

THAAD is an anti-ballistic missile defense system that intercepts ballistic missiles during their late mid-course or final stage flight both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

The United States will deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile battery to Romania this summer in support of NATO, European Command (EUCOM) said in a statement. The move comes despite opposition from Moscow.

“At the request of NATO, the Secretary of Defense will deploy a US Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to Romania this summer in support of NATO Ballistic Missile Defense”, the release said.

The THAAD will remain operational in Romania, as the country performs regular updates and maintenance on its Aegis ashore ballistic missile system, EUCOM said.

In February last year, the Missile Defence Agency’s (MDA) director of operations reported that the US Department of Defence was requesting $1.8 billion for 37 additional Aegis missile defense systems for Poland and Romania.

The Defence Department’s 2019 fiscal year budget request allocates $6 billion for key missile defense systems, including 43 Aegis and 82 Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptors.



