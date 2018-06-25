US To Give North Korea Post-Summit Timeline With 'Asks' Soon: Defense Official

The United States will soon present a timeline to North Korea with “specific asks” of Pyongyang after a historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a senior U.S. defense official said.

The official, who spoke to a small group of reporters ahead of a trip to Asia this week by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, did not specify details but suggested that the timeline would be rapid enough to make clear Pyongyang’s level of commitment.

“We’ll know pretty soon if they’re going to operate in good faith or not,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read more


Related Articles

North Korea Reportedly Cancels Annual Anti-U.S. Rally

North Korea Reportedly Cancels Annual Anti-U.S. Rally

World News
Comments
Swedish court sentences three to prison over synagogue arson attack

Swedish court sentences three to prison over synagogue arson attack

World News
Comments

Mattis Heads to China for Strategic Talks with PLA

World News
Comments

Swedish TV Show’s “Traditional” Midsummer Celebration: Woman in Hijab Cooking a Kebab

World News
Comments

Turkey’s Erdogan wins sweeping new powers after election victory

World News
Comments

Comments