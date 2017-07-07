US to press for new sanctions against North Korea

The United States, Japan and South Korea will press for further sanctions on North Korea at the United Nations despite opposition to a measure earlier this week that would have condemned Pyongyang for a missile launch.

In a joint statement, President Trump and the leaders of the two other countries said they would “never accept” a nuclear-armed North Korea.

They said they would press “for the early adoption” of a new U.N. resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea.

The statement, which followed a meeting held by Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the margins of a G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, did not spell out the nature of the new sanctions.

