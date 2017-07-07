US to press for new sanctions against North Korea

Image Credits: Korean Central News Agency.

The United States, Japan and South Korea will press for further sanctions on North Korea at the United Nations despite opposition to a measure earlier this week that would have condemned Pyongyang for a missile launch.

In a joint statement, President Trump and the leaders of the two other countries said they would “never accept” a nuclear-armed North Korea.

They said they would press “for the early adoption” of a new U.N. resolution imposing new sanctions on North Korea.

The statement, which followed a meeting held by Trump, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the margins of a G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany, did not spell out the nature of the new sanctions.

Read more


Related Articles

Melania Trump 'trapped in hotel' as protesters surround building at G20

Melania Trump ‘trapped in hotel’ as protesters surround building at G20

World News
Comments
Fake News Reporters Lose The Plot Over Trump Shaking Hands With Foreign Leaders

Fake News Reporters Lose The Plot Over Trump Shaking Hands With Foreign Leaders

World News
Comments

BUCHANAN: Patching It Up With Putin

World News
Comments

Polish President Slams “Fake News” His Wife Snubbed Trump

Donald Trump Presidency
Comments

THE MEETING: Trump and Putin Shake Hands at G20 Summit

World News
Comments

Comments