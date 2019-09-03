US to Pull 5,000 Troops From Afghanistan Under Peace Deal - Official

The United States would pull nearly 5,000 troops from Afghanistan and close five bases in accordance with a new peace deal reached with the Taliban, according to the U.S. chief negotiator.

Zalmay Khalilzad told Afghan media the accord has been agreed upon after months of negotiations and now awaits approval by President Donald Trump.

Taliban claim blast in Afghan capital as draft peace deal agreed https://t.co/i6vpV3fD3a pic.twitter.com/aAuBh1g5C2 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 3, 2019

“In principle, we have got there,” Khalilzad said. “The document is closed.”

The troop withdrawal and base closures would take place within 135 days.

“In exchange for the phased withdrawal, the Taliban would commit not to allow Afghanistan to be used by militant groups such as al Qaeda or Islamic State as a base for attacks on the United States and its allies,” Reuters reports.



Greg Reese and Savanah Hernandez detail their accounts of witnessing the Hong Kong protests firsthand in the hopes of bringing attention to the plight of a people facing down true tyranny.