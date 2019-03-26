US to start building 57 miles of 18ft-high fences along Mexican border

Army engineers have received permission to start planning and building 57 miles of 5.5m (18ft) high fencing along the US border with Mexico.

The Pentagon is diverting $1bn (£758m) of funding to support the project, which acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan says is designed to block “drug-smuggling corridors”.

The fencing is going to be erected in Yuma, Arizona and El Paso, Texas – and both areas have recently seen illegal border crossings increase.

Many of those who attempt to cross are asylum-seeking families from Central America.

