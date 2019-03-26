US to start building 57 miles of 18ft-high fences along Mexican border

Image Credits: jonathanmcintosh / Flickr.

Army engineers have received permission to start planning and building 57 miles of 5.5m (18ft) high fencing along the US border with Mexico.

The Pentagon is diverting $1bn (£758m) of funding to support the project, which acting defence secretary Patrick Shanahan says is designed to block “drug-smuggling corridors”.

The fencing is going to be erected in Yuma, Arizona and El Paso, Texas – and both areas have recently seen illegal border crossings increase.

Many of those who attempt to cross are asylum-seeking families from Central America.

Read more


Deep State machine has tried to link Alex Jones to Russia by pushing the false narrative that Alex somehow helped Russian actors hack Hillary Clinton and now is spreading Russian state propaganda.


Related Articles

YouTube Deletes Joe Rogan Podcast After Lobbying by George Soros Front Group

YouTube Deletes Joe Rogan Podcast After Lobbying by George Soros Front Group

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Giuliani Demands Apology From CNN Host Live On Air Over Russiagate

Video: Giuliani Demands Apology From CNN Host Live On Air Over Russiagate

U.S. News
Comments

Don Jr: Adam Schiff Is the ‘Leader of the Tinfoil Hat Brigade’ — ‘Flagrantly Lying to the American People’

U.S. News
comments

The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald Alleges He Was Banned From MSNBC

U.S. News
comments

CIA BRENNAN: ‘I suspected there was more than there actually was’

U.S. News
comments

Comments