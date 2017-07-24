US-UK Prepare For $50 Billion Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Landmark trade talks are currently taking place between the UK and America that could be worth $50 billion-a-year by 2030.

Drumming up post-Brexit business with the US would be a huge boost to the economy, and no doubt shut the Remoaners up for at least a couple of days.

Liam Fox said: “Our exit from the European Union offers an unprecedented opportunity to reshape our independent trading ambitions and build on the already strong trading relationship with our single largest trading partner – the US.”

A working group has been set up to “ensure we get to know each other’s issues and identify areas where we can work together to strengthen trade and investment ties.”

Read more