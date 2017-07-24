US-UK Prepare For $50 Billion Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Landmark trade talks are currently taking place between the UK and America that could be worth $50 billion-a-year by 2030.
Drumming up post-Brexit business with the US would be a huge boost to the economy, and no doubt shut the Remoaners up for at least a couple of days.
Liam Fox said: “Our exit from the European Union offers an unprecedented opportunity to reshape our independent trading ambitions and build on the already strong trading relationship with our single largest trading partner – the US.”
A working group has been set up to “ensure we get to know each other’s issues and identify areas where we can work together to strengthen trade and investment ties.”