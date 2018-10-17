US Wants "Cutting Edge" Trade With UK Post-Brexit

President Donald Trump’s administration wants to agree a “cutting edge” free trade agreement with the United Kingdom “as soon as it is ready” after leaving the European Union, the U.S.’s chief trade negotiator has said.

In a letter to Congress on Tuesday, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the U.S. will be “well prepared” to begin negotiations on a “broad and deep trade and investment relationship”.

“The United States and the United Kingdom are the first and fifth largest economies in the world, respectively, and maintain a broad and deep trade and investment relationship.

