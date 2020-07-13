USA Today Slammed For Repeating Idiotic Claim That Trump Campaign T-Shirt Has 'Nazi Symbol'

USA Today was ritually torn apart on Twitter this past weekend after it ‘fact checked’ as “true” claims that an official Trump 2020 t-shirt features a ‘Nazi symbol’.

The claim: Trump campaign shirts feature imperial eagle, a Nazi symbol Our ruling: True https://t.co/3eCiYdgQvK — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

The t-shirt features a bald eagle clasping the US flag, a common symbol in American politics for centuries, and one that is found in many seals of government agencies, and on US money.

The idea that it is some kind of Nazi symbol was dredged up again by anti-Trump groups such as the Lincoln Project and Jewish ‘progressive’ activists Bend the Arc:

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again. On the left: an official Trump/Pence “America First” tee. On the right; the Iron Eagle, the official symbol of the Nazi party.

⁰It’s not an accident. Bigotry is their entire brand. pic.twitter.com/mSOBxwf7Wa — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) July 1, 2020

Nevertheless, USA Today effectively repeated the idiotic claim, and was quickly subject to a huge wave of condemnation, forcing it to issue a ‘clarifying’ statement:

Clarification: The claim that Trump 2020 has put out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle and is being criticized for it is true. Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 12, 2020

The article that the tweet links to, written by Will Peebles, admits that the eagle in the Trump t-shirt design is a stock image, and has “key differences” to the symbol used by the Nazi party in the 1930s.

Nevertheless, the ‘fact check: true’ tweet was clearly misleading click bait.

The responses were devastating:

Ever see the back side of a quarter? pic.twitter.com/q85QALy2uP — 🇺🇸BᴏᴊɪSɴᴏᴡQᴜᴇᴇɴ🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@bojisnowqueen) July 12, 2020

its gunna be a long day. pic.twitter.com/cEn2iDkHTK — shortypants (@surfglare) July 12, 2020

The symbol is also on our money pic.twitter.com/m4RzdooeBL — kwmckinley (@kmclt) July 12, 2020

Hi Bill – @bsternbe How does it feel to see @USAToday become a complete joke? Will you accept an editorial explaining why people are correct to consider your organization a left-wing propagandist. Bill runs the Editorial Page. pic.twitter.com/3NxCbRGPOR — Todd Ξ Herman (@toddeherman) July 12, 2020

Wut??? Have you seen the Speaker of the House's Mace??? It's been in use since 1842??? pic.twitter.com/iQrtjqfpP3 — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 12, 2020

Will @USATODAY confront Nancy Pelosi for using Nazi symbols as well? https://t.co/zwsrXQiI4J pic.twitter.com/RvBFpFcAgo — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 12, 2020

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!