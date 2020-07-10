"USA! USA!": Black Man Promotes "American Power" While Jogging With US Flag

A black man was filmed chanting, “USA!” while jogging as he carried a US flag and promoted unity this past fourth of July.

In a video uploaded to social media, the man decked out in an American flag t-shirt and head band is heard chanting “USA!” as he approaches a woman who asks him what he’s doing.

“It’s America’s 244th birthday,” the man says.

“Listening to Dr. King this morning inspired me to get out here and run,” he says.

“And keep running,” he says, “until no one will shout, ‘White power!’ Until no one will shout, ‘Black power!'”

He continues: “Until we all will shout, ‘American power! Human power! God’s power!'”

The man then continues jogging and resumes chanting “USA! USA!”

The man’s calls for unity come as radical leftists have hijacked the Black Lives Matter movement to push racial division.



