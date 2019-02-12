'USA! USA! USA!' vs 'Ay yai yai': Trump's Rally Celebrates America - Beto Rally Prefers Mexico

President Trump’s rally in El Paso, Texas, and Beto O’Rourke’s rally nearby had some stark differences between them.

During Trump’s rally on Monday night, chants of “USA! USA! USA!” boomed throughout the venue with American flags and MAGA hats everywhere, while Beto’s smaller rally featured a mariachi band, waving Mexican flags, and burkas.

The rallies capture the right and left’s political and cultural positions, with Trump’s rally focused on America First and protected borders, while Beto’s focused on Mexico First and open borders.

This is Beto O’Rourke crowd – Mexican flags and American Burka – dumb pic.twitter.com/HwbP9hgMxz — 🏃‍♀️💨 Can't Catch Me (@Victori21921904) February 12, 2019

Alex Jones issues a dire warning about a massive caravan of illegal immigrants heading north from Central and South America to swarm the unfortified portions of the U.S. border. An unprecedented poll of Central and South Americans reveals that over 5 million people plan to usurp immigration laws.