USAA Rejects Vet Requests To Pull NFL Sponsorship

The USAA has denied veterans’ requests to pull its advertising from the NFL following the League’s handling of the National Anthem kneeling controversy.

Dozens of angry vets took to Twitter to call for the USAA to dump its advertising with the NFL, saying the League is disrespecting the American Flag and the National Anthem.

In response to the many angry vets on Twitter, the financial services company – which caters to military members and their families – announced they had no intention to stop advertising with the NFL.

The company attempted to reassure customers, saying it contacted the NFL to “emphasize the significance of the national anthem & position it plays” in our country.

This isn’t the first time the USAA has been in hot water with veterans.

The company had pulled its advertising from Sean Hannity’s show last May, claiming it was against company policy to “have ads running during certain opinion-based programs.”

The real reason the USAA and several other companies like Peloton and Cars.com pulled their ads from Hannity was because the Fox News host was focusing on the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich and his reported ties to Wikileaks.

“To all my friends. Today, George Soros, & Hillary Clinton supported Mediamatters is targeting all of my advertisers to try and get me fired,” Hannity tweeted Wednesday.

“Spoke to many advertisers. They are being inundated with Emails to stop advertising on my show. This is Soros/Clinton/Brock liberal fascism.”


