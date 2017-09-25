USAA Rejects Vet Requests To Pull NFL Sponsorship

The USAA has denied veterans’ requests to pull its advertising from the NFL following the League’s handling of the National Anthem kneeling controversy.

Dozens of angry vets took to Twitter to call for the USAA to dump its advertising with the NFL, saying the League is disrespecting the American Flag and the National Anthem.

@USAA I will no longer insure with a company who sponsors a league @NFL who does not stand for the national anthem and denigrates our flag. — Beef Myers (@beefmyers) September 25, 2017

@USAA I'm a member and I want you to stop supporting the NFL. your members served the US. You shouldn't support those who disrespect it — SGM DAN (@sgm_dan) September 25, 2017

Dump the NFL!! — James Boyers (@exgundriver) September 25, 2017

Hi @USAA_help,

Please look me up. Everything I do is through @USAA.

Please stop sponsoring the @NFL as they stand against America/Vets. — Charles Koonce (@CharlesKoonce) September 25, 2017

@USAA Are you still supporting NFL when your client base is veterans and service members Maybe time to take me business elsewhere. — Jody Freitas (@jody_freitas) September 25, 2017

@USAA_help I have been a USAA member for a long time. Love the service, but will leave if you keep backing the NFL. Stand for America — Jason Carrier (@carrierforgov) September 25, 2017

@USAA I've been a customer since 1980 and I think it's time to leave. You can save millions of dollars not advertising with the NFL. — MC Mike (@MasterChiefSW) September 25, 2017

was proud of @USAA when they picked @seanhannity back up now to find out they sponsor @NFL so disappointing Might cancel my 20 yr membership — MakinAmericaGRTagain (@jasonm95008) September 25, 2017

In response to the many angry vets on Twitter, the financial services company – which caters to military members and their families – announced they had no intention to stop advertising with the NFL.

Jimmy – We have no plans to end our role as the Official Military Appreciation Sponsor of the NFL. — USAA (@USAA_help) September 25, 2017

The NFL provides a great platform through which we can raise awareness about and appreciation for America’s military and their families — USAA (@USAA_help) September 25, 2017

The company attempted to reassure customers, saying it contacted the NFL to “emphasize the significance of the national anthem & position it plays” in our country.

Please know we contacted the NFL to emphasize the significance of the national anthem & position it plays in acknowledging our country. 2/4 — USAA (@USAA_help) September 25, 2017

This isn’t the first time the USAA has been in hot water with veterans.

The company had pulled its advertising from Sean Hannity’s show last May, claiming it was against company policy to “have ads running during certain opinion-based programs.”

The real reason the USAA and several other companies like Peloton and Cars.com pulled their ads from Hannity was because the Fox News host was focusing on the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich and his reported ties to Wikileaks.

“To all my friends. Today, George Soros, & Hillary Clinton supported Mediamatters is targeting all of my advertisers to try and get me fired,” Hannity tweeted Wednesday.

To all my friends. TODAY, George Soros, & Hillary Clinton supported Mediamatters is targeting all of my advertisers to try and get me fired — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

“Spoke to many advertisers. They are being inundated with Emails to stop advertising on my show. This is Soros/Clinton/Brock liberal fascism.”