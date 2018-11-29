USA's 'First Biometric Terminal' Ready to Go at Atlanta Airport

Image Credits: Atlanta Citizen / Wikimedia Commons.

Delta says the Atlanta airport’s Terminal F has become the “first biometric terminal” in the United States where passengers can use facial recognition technology “from curb to gate.”

And Delta has already announced plans to offer the technology at another of its hubs: Detroit.

In Atlanta, Delta has been rolling out biometric features gradually since October. Now, starting on Dec. 1, all Delta passengers traveling on flights to international destinations will be able to take advantage of the biometric options for all parts of their journey when departing from the airport’s Terminal F.

